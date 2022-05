Security Security Security

Each server provisioned by SpinupWP is security-hardened from the word go. The ability to log in via SSH is disabled for the root user (you log in with your user account and use sudo to run commands as root). The firewall only allows connections to Nginx and SSH, with failed SSH attempts monitored and blocked when they reach a certain threshold. Nginx is configured to defend against XSS, clickjacking, MIME sniffing, and other attacks.

We implement security isolation for each site that you add to your server via SpinupWP. When a new site is provisioned, a new system user is created for that site. All site files are owned by the site user and a PHP-FPM pool is configured to run as that user. Each site only has access to its own files. So if one site has a security vulnerability and gets infected with malware, for example, only the files for that site can be infected.

SpinupWP configures your server to install security updates as soon as they are available, reducing the likelihood of a software vulnerability putting your server at risk.

SpinupWP also regularly checks if your WordPress install, themes, or plugins need an update, notifies you of these updates, and allows you to automatically run them from the SpinupWP dashboard.